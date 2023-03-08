Bella Vista Photography Club invites Keck

The Bella Vista Photography Club meets the third Thursday of the month at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Hwy 71 in Pineville, Mo., (near Walmart) from 6:30-8 p.m.

During the meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 16, Doug Keck will share his weather photography experiences. He loves being out in the elements trying to capture the amazing display that the storms provide.

He has lived in Bella Vista since he was a youngster and has seen the town grow to what it is today, while continuing to took forward to what the future brings. He enjoys the outdoors and all the photographic opportunites that come with it: Sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, waterfalls, spring flowers and fall colors.

About 10 years ago he started dabbling in weather photography and attended a few storm chases, which led him to a position of a storm spotter for KNWA.

For more information about the Photography Club check FB Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club.