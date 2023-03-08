The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

by Staff Reports | March 8, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 8

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Happy New You

10 a.m. Out & About

w/Roger Martin

11 a.m. 1st United

Methodist Church

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Bella Vista & Beyond

5 p.m. Mayor's Rap

6 p.m. Bella Vista & Beyond

7 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy

8 p.m. Bella Vista Gardening

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

Thursday, March 9

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

8:05 a.m. Captain Encouragement

8:10 a.m. Once Upon a Time

9 a.m. Mayor's Rap

10 a.m. Doggy Dilemmas

11 a.m. Physician Focus

12 p.m. All Aboard

1 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

4 p.m. The Children's Corner

5 p.m. Smart Boating

5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable Aging

6 p.m. The Kamla Show

7 p.m. Bella Vista & Beyond

8 p.m. Go Fish

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. Comedy Half Hour

Friday, March 10

9 a.m. Bella Vista & Beyond

10 a.m. Physician Focus

1 p.m. BV POA Meeting

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Programming 4 Kids

5 p.m. Kids A Cookin'

6 p.m. Happy New You

7 p.m. Wine Country

8 p.m. Future Talk

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. Retro Movie Theater

Saturday, March 11

8:05 a.m. BV Gardening

9 a.m. Children's Corner

9:30 a.m. Captain Encouragement

9:35 a.m. Once Upon a Time

10 a.m. The Garage

w/Steve Butler

11 a.m. Bella Vista & Beyond

12 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy

1 p.m. Western Series

1:30 p.m. Western Series

2 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

4 p.m. In Performance

7 p.m. Baby Blue Arts

8 p.m. Saturday Fright Special

Sunday, March 12

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Adventures of

Donkey Ollie

9:30 a.m. Comedy Half Hour

10 a.m. The Folklorist

11 a.m. 1st United

Methodist Church

12 p.m. New Life Church Service

1:30 p.m. In Performance

4:30 p.m. Happy New You

5 p.m. Out & About

w/Roger Martin

5:30 p.m. Smart Boating

6 p.m. All Things Victorian

7 p.m. New Life Church Service

9 p.m. Go Fish

10 p.m. Western Movie

Monday, March 13

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Future Talk

10 a.m. Go Fish

11 a.m. The Kamla Show

11:30 a.m. Physician Focus

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Programming for Kids

5 p.m. Kids a Cookin'

6 p.m. Doggy Dilemmas

7 p.m. BV POA Meeting

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

Tuesday, March 14

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

8:05 a.m. Captain Encouragement

8:10 a.m. Once Upon a Time

9 a.m. All Things Victorian

10 a.m. Wine Country

11 a.m. Baby Blue Arts

4 p.m. Children's Corner

5 p.m. Smart Boating

6 p.m. Mayor's Rap

7 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. Comedy Half Hour

Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-verse Channel 99 and also viewed at youtube.com/user/BellaVistaCommTV.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

