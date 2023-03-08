Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Scarlet Pepin from Sperry, Okla., with the message "Backpack Free Journey." The special feature will be a style show given by Audrey's Resale Boutique. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, March 3. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The Village Lake Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets next meeting is Wednesday, March 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. RSVP online.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. For more information visit villagewriters.org or email [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Thursday, March 9, on the Hedges Homestead Trail near Ponca. This can be either a 4.8 mile out and back or the return hike can be a bushwhack along the Buffalo River, making it a loop back. This bushwhack is a little shorter route, but involves some difficult boulder scrambling and climbing through a couple ravines.

The club will also hike Wednesday, March 15, at Devils Den, on the Quail Valley and the Butterfield Trails. This is a 4.5 mile loop hike. Note: At mile 1.7, there is a short, steep descent going into Quail Valley with a couple of wet creek crossings. Leaving the valley, there is an assent up a rock face to get on a forest road to make the loop back. Because this is a backpacking trail, permits must be signed at the Visitor Center and car tags must be on the vehicles at the trailhead.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Saturday, March 11, in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store located at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge," and by the Airship Cafe.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m., at Forest Hills Baptist Church located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd.

Susan Johnson will teach the technique and fundamentals of using colored pencils in the art of creating a rabbit. Attendees should bring white graphite paper for tracing the pattern, and their Prismacolor colored pencils or equivalent. There will be some colored pencils supplied by Susan for those who don't have their own. An 8x10 suede board will be used for the surface. Those who would like one ordered should contact Lynda at 262-308-4454. The cost is $4 per board.

Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The group offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Artists of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending or learning more about the group, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writing group will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome to attend and learn how to revive the art of letter writing. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information. The NWA Letter Writers regularly meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome.

Bella Vista Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's read is a mystery book set near water. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Embroiderers Guild of America

The Bella Vista Chapter of the EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in Springdale. The March educational program will feature paper piecing techniques. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in needlework is welcome. For additional information visit bellavistaega.org.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Monday, March 13, in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr. The sign-in and meet-and-greet will start at 9:30 a.m., and the business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The featured speaker will be group member Lynn Wiggers, speaking on technology issues.

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. The club regularly meets on the second Monday of each month. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is currently in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

The chorus will return to the regular schedule of practice every Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The general meeting of the Bella Vista Computer Club will be held Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. The program will be "Q&A: A Panel of Experts" with Woody Ogden and Pete Opland.

The club has scheduled the following programs for March:

March 14, 9-11 a.m. -- "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive" (in the Training Center)

March 15, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic

March 17, 1-3 p.m. -- "Genealogy SIG" (in the Training Center)

March 21, 2-4 p.m. -- "Basic Computer Security, Pt 2" (in the Training Center)

March 22, 9-11 a.m. -- "Building a Password Manager Using Excel" (in the Training Center)

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center. All classes and help clinics are held in suite 208 of the same location. For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society -- Regional

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Regional Group meets monthly on the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information on Sugar Creek Astronomical Society please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from 12-2 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The club is formed from the National Button Society (www.nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. Come one, come all to enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club -- Genealogy Group

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group regularly meets on the third Friday of each month, with the exception of December, from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Joal Miller, who is the BVGC plant sale chairman. His discussion topic will be "From Greenhouse to Garden: the Life-cycle of Our Plant Sale Beauty." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture: Growing Vegetables."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

