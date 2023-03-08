Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 20 -- No inspections due to national holiday

Feb. 21

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bar sink sanitizer was 0 ppm quat. Used wiping cloth stored on food prep surface.

Noncritical violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Tape is holding together parts of sliding fridge door in bar area. Shelves above bread had an accumulation of dust and grease. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple handwash sinks did not have a supply of paper towels. Wipe buckets at 0 ppm quat sanitizer solution.

Noncritical violations: Large drink spill in front lobby. Spilled drink on outside of ice machine in kitchen area. Accumulation of food residue on floor in walk-in freezer. Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified Food Safety Manager.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips are expired. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing throughout kitchen/back storage area. Walk-in cooler for drinks is having a cooling issue that is causing a water leak on floor.

Feb. 22

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves, and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.

Pho 85 Noodle House, LLC

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Permit expired 11/30/2022.

Feb. 23

Curry Point

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cups with no handles are being stored and used in food items. Walls and floor have an accumulation of food residue. Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted.

Feb. 24

Jim's Meat Market, Inc.

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken salad date-marked use by 3/3/23 and packaged on 2/21/23.

Noncritical violations: None

Snack Lab

102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket below 150 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 21 -- Bentonville Public School, 8579 W. Ford Springs Road, Bentonville; Dollar General, 1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Feb. 22 -- Kona Ice - Mini Mart, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 1, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 2, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 3, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KET 1, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville

Feb. 23 -- Bentonville Seventh-Day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Cadence Academy Preschool, 1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Central Park Elementary / Morning Star, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Tony's Taste Of Chicago, 2304 S.W. Huntwick Ave., Bentonville