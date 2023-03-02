The Weekly Vista calendar of events

March 7

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a March 7 program at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program is called "March Madness" and is presented by members of the Northwest Arkansas Music, Art, Poetry Students (MAPS).

This club was founded in 2016 by Gloria Febro Grilk, who taught approximately 25 years as a Music Adjunct Instructor at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Barbara Lippicott is coordinator of the variety program which includes a drum presenter and a hammered dulcimer player.

MAPS and Andante are affiliates of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs. The program free and open to all. More information is found at andantemusicclub.org or [email protected]

The Bentonville/Bella Vista club of Altrusa International is hosting a Games Day in Bella Vista on Tuesday, March 7. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy.

The event will take place at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane, starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

March 10

The next Lenten Fish Fry at St. Bernard Catholic Church is March 10 and the Bella Vista Strings will also perform.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass Saturday, 4:30-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8:30-9 a.m.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

The last Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 31.

March 11

New Resident Meet & Greet will take place at the Bella Vista Country Club, located at 98 Clubhouse Drive on Saturday, March 11. An informal gathering (coffee) will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10 a.m. It will end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New Property Owners Association members are encouraged to attend and learn about the POA amenities; meet Mayor John Flynn; POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson; and Architectural Control Committee Administrator Selina Leigh. If interested please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected]

March 19

The annual Bella Vista Historical Museum membership meeting will be held Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting in which board officers for the coming year will be elected, followed by a speaker.

This meeting is open to the public. The speaker will be Randy McCrory, a historian living in Rogers, who has studied Benton County history extensively. He will speak on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War.

McCrory is a recent Walmart retiree and is the administrator of the website vintagebentonville.com/. He is a long-time supporter of the Bella Vista museum and donated the original 1926 blueprints for the Sunset Hotel construction to the museum.

March 25

The Bella Vista Historical Museum offers historical site driving tours of Bella Vista open to all. The next tour is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. Participants will meet at the museum at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $15 each or two for $25. Reservations are required in advance, with payment due the morning of the tour. The tours fill up quickly so early reservations are recommended. Dale Phillips is accepting reservations now at 812-899-2049 or by email at [email protected]

April 27-29

Bentonville High School Theatre will perform Music Man! Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information contact Theatre Club President Angie Roy at [email protected]

Oct. 6 & 7

The 5th Annual Flea in the park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.