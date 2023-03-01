The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 1, 2023

Paul James Adams

Paul James Adams, 85, of Hiwasse, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Pyatt, Ark., June 24, 1937, to Paul Henry Adams and Mary Elizabeth Purdom Adams. He owned and operated dairies in Centerton, Ark., and Flippin, Ark., for many years. His workplace careers include Ranger Boats in Flippin, Quinn's Coffee Company, Springfield, Mo., and Mass Merchandisers/SAV-A-STOP, Harrison, Ark. He was an avid gardener and Cardinals baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 57 years, Joye Mae Richardson Adams; one daughter, Pamela Carole Adams; one sister, Virginia Greer; and brothers, Bill Adams, Jacky Adams, Ricky Joe Adams.

He is survived by one daughter, Brenda Kay Adams Lockhart (Ross); five grandchildren; sister, Janis McHaney; and brother, Johny Adams.

Inurnment of ashes will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hiwasse, Ark., under the direction of the Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory and Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Myrna Barbara Blake

March 10, 1936

Feb. 12, 2023

Myrna Barbara Blake (Theobald) beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 86, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord February 12, 2023.

Myrna leaves behind a loving family in her husband of 66 years, Charles (Chuck) Blake; daughter Mary Beth Blake of St. Louis, Missouri; son, David Charles Blake of San Diego, California; granddaughter Aleah Justine Blake of Vista, California; and brother, Delphin Theobald of Stacyville, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Agnes Theobald; two brothers, Lloyd and Maynard Theobald; and son-in-law, Christopher Whobrey.

Myrna was born March 10, 1936 in Stacyville, Iowa and grew up there. After marrying Chuck November 24, 1956 in Stacyville, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin where they lived for 42 years and became die-hard Packer fans. She treasured her trips to Lambeau Field and crushed on Brett Favre. Myrna earned her Associates Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and primarily worked in banking. After retiring, she and Chuck moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1999 where she lived for 23 years.

A lifelong card player and avid reader, Myrna relished bridge games with friends, neighbors and Chuck. She likely inherited her love of cards from her Dad who was an excellent card player. She always enjoyed a good book with her cat Peaches, her 75th birthday present to herself, cuddled by her side.

Myrna was a lover of all things sweet especially lemon meringue pie, pecan kringle and vanilla ice cream.

Myrna was our #1 supporter through good times and bad and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service for Myrna will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715.

In lieu of flowers, Myrna requested donations be made to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714. bellavista-animalshelter.org.

PAID OBITUARY