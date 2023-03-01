Silver Needles holds Quilt Retreat

The first Bella Vista Quilt Retreat was held Feb. 23-25 at the Forest Hills Baptist Church. It was sponsored by the Silver Needles Quilting group and co-hosted by Kay Gaudian, the leader of the Silver Needles group, and Linda Box, a long-time quilter and former leader of Partners in Patchwork quilting. Gaudian and Box conceived the retreat and the members of the Silver Needles Quilting group immediately responded.

A Quilting Retreat is almost exactly what the name suggests: a time to get away from a busy home for fellowship and working together on various quilting projects. Members of this group have made Quilts of Valor for members of the Armed Services and have frequently donated quilts for various project. They are extremely creative and work hard at their quilting, as shown by the way each one dominated her working space at the retreat.

The 14 quilters present at the retreat (no order intended) included: Peggy Judkins; Margo Webb; Jeanene Weiland; Rethe Kipher; Barbara Ostermeier; Susan Coon; Linda DeCoursey; Virginia Beitz; Rosalie Mikelson; Tammy Van Rohu; Marilyn Bullock; LaDawnya Faulkner; Linda Box; and Kay Gaudian. Each quilter had her own table and brought along all of the equipment and materials necessary for the projects she was working on.

The Forest Hills Baptist Church, located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, provided the facilities and the work stations along with the use of its kitchen for meals. Various businesses provided door prizes. Rev. Tim Schwartz is the pastor at Forest Hills Baptist Church.

Submitted photo Attendees of the very first Silver Needles Quilt Retreat, held Feb. 23-25, show off their masterpieces during the retreat.

