RELIGION: What does Jesus’ turning water into wine reveal to us?

On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. Now both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding. And when they ran out of wine, the mother of Jesus said to Him, "They have no wine." Jesus said to her, "Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come." His mother said to the servants, "Whatever He says to you, do it." Now there were set there six waterpots of stone, according to the manner of purification of the Jews, containing twenty or thirty gallons apiece. Jesus said to them, "Fill the waterpots with water." And they filled them up to the brim. And He said to them, "Draw some out now, and take it to the master of the feast." And they took it. When the master of the feast had tasted the water that was made wine, and did not know where it came from (but the servants who had drawn the water knew), the master of the feast called the bridegroom. And he said to him, "Every man at the beginning sets out the good wine, and when the guests have well drunk, then the inferior. You have kept the good wine until now!" This beginning of signs Jesus did in Cana of Galilee, and manifested His glory; and His disciples believed in Him. John 2:1-11

Jesus' presence at a wedding feast in Cana and His turning water into wine (120-180 gallons of it) has troubled some who regard it as sinful to consume any alcoholic beverages, but far more important is what this miracle reveals about Him.

Even though it was not yet His time to be revealed as the Son of God in human flesh and the Messiah and Savior of the world, Jesus used the divine power He possessed as God the Son to come to the aid of a wedding party in an embarrassing situation -- they had run out of wine. And not only did Jesus turn water into wine; it was the best wine served at the feast!

In addition to proving that one can consume wine without sin (it is drunkenness that is sin), this miracle, of which many at the feast had no knowledge, revealed to Jesus' disciples the glory and power which Jesus possessed as the Son of God.

The result was not only a wedding feast without the embarrassment to the host of running out of wine, it was a revelation of His person to His disciples, causing them to believe that He indeed was and is the Son of God and the Messiah of Israel.

The Apostle John, by inspiration of the Holy Spirit, records this miracle for us so that we too might see and believe that this same Jesus who humbled Himself and lived among us as a true man is more than just a man or even a great prophet and teacher. Jesus was and is Jehovah God in human flesh!

This miracle is but one proof of that fact. He also healed the sick, opened the eyes of the blind, fed the multitudes, raised the dead, and Himself rose again from the dead! Through the Scriptures, the Holy Spirit reveals to us Jesus' divine glory and might; and through the Scriptures, the Holy Spirit reveals to us that Jesus, the very Son of God, redeemed us and all mankind from sin and death by His own innocent sufferings and death in our stead. Jesus' resurrection is proof that our salvation is won -- we've been redeemed by the blood of "the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!"

Oh, that all would see and believe that Jesus is God the Son and that He is our only Savior from sin and its consequences! Oh, that all would place their faith and trust in Him!

Dear Lord Jesus Christ, grant that I see your divine glory and believe that You indeed are my God and my Savior. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from The Holy Bible, New King James Version, Copyright © 1982 Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]