POA Board candidates announced

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors. The election ends at the annual meeting on Monday, May 15. At the board meeting on Thursday, Feb, 23, the candidates were announced and their position on the ballot was randomly assigned when the chair of the election committee, Robert Ritschel, pulled their names out of a bowl.

Three incumbents, David Brandenburg, Sandy Fosdick and Jan Simms, will run for another term on the nine-member board. The three new candidates are Bradley Parker, Parker Stohlton and Jeff Hendren. For the ballot, at the candidate forum and on the web site, the candidates will be ordered Fosdick, Parker, Brandenburg, Simms, Stohlton and Hendren.

All six candidates will be invited to a "Meet the Candidates Forum" on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Because Riordan Hall is closed for renovations, the forum will be held at Lakepoint Event Center and it will also be live streamed. Members may submit questions either by email or in person on the night of the forum. The Election Committee runs the forum and chooses which questions will be asked. If time permits, there may be questions from the audience.

Also on Thursday, the board continued a project to update the governing documents by looking at over 40 separate policies. Two were deleted completely because they deal with topics that are actually under the control of the Architectural Control Committee. Cooper Communities, Inc., the developer of Bella Vista, created both the POA and the Architecural Control Committee, but they are separate entities with the ACC regulating aesthetics such as outside maintenance of homes and fences. The POA manages the Water Department and the amenities.

Policy 4.02, Exterior Maintenance Policy, and Policy 8.06, Conducting a Business on Residential Property, will be deleted when a second reading is passed, which is expected to take place at the March board meeting.

Policy 8.04, which regulates access to original documents, was also recommended for deletion with Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson explaining that while paper copies of many documents including board meeting minutes and policies under review used to be available at the library, now most of those current documents are available on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com. So it's no longer necessary to keep paper copies.

"This is one that just has not aged well. We keep everything electronic on the web site. You can go on our website and see at least a dozen years of audited financials," Judson said.

The board heard a monthly report from Chief Financial Officer Beth Nagel. Timing issues affected some of the numbers, she explained, especially the "cost of goods sold" for the Food and Beverage Division. Some of the variances will straighten out as the year goes on, she said.

Revenue came in over budget in several areas including Food and Beverage, Boat and Dock Fees and Investment Income, but costs were also up.

The cost of goods sold was also high for the water department and timing is also part of that problem, she said.

"Overall, January was a solid month for the POA. The POA would have liked to start the year with higher revenue, however, the weather impacted several departments. On a positive note, given the traffic we continue to see in F&B, better expense management, and existing cash balances, 2023 is overall starting as another solid year despite the small setback," Nagel's report summarized.

The complete financials are available on the POA website.