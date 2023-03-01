Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Austin, a 6-month-old pit bull mix who is current on his vaccinations and will be neutered and microchipped before leaving the shelter for his forever home. Austin likes to be around other dogs but shelter officials aren't sure about cats yet. He can be a little shy at first, but when he realizes people are nice he can be very friendly. Austin's adoption fee is $75. For more information on Austin, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

