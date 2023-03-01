Pea Ridge National Military Park announces anniversary events

Pea Ridge National Military Park will commemorate the 161st Anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge on Saturday, March 4, with musket and artillery programs, living history talks, a guided interpretive hike to Clemens field and original artwork from local artist Dan Hoffbauer in the park visitor center.

A complete schedule of events will be available on the park website nps.gov/peri.

While this event is not a battle reenactment, these programs are educational in scope and provide great insight into the lives of the men who fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri.