The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FUMC observes beginning of Lent

by Rachel Dickerson | March 1, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Pastor Ron Hayes of First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista burns palm fronds left over from Palm Sunday to create ashes on Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday). The day marked the beginning of Lent, which Hayes said is a time of looking inward. He said palm fronds signify royalty and were used to welcome Jesus to Jerusalem in the Bible.

Members of First United Methodist Church observed the beginning of Lent on Feb. 22 with the burning of the palm fronds left over from Palm Sunday and the imposition of ashes.

photo Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Pastor Ron Hayes (left) places ashes on the forehead of Janet Boblenz (right). Marion Korns (center) has just received ashes. Hayes said the imposition of ashes is to remind congregants that they came from ashes and to ashes they shall return. The ashes of the palm fronds are mixed with olive oil before being applied to the foreheads.

Print Headline: FUMC observes beginning of Lent

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT