FUMC observes beginning of Lent

Members of First United Methodist Church observed the beginning of Lent on Feb. 22 with the burning of the palm fronds left over from Palm Sunday and the imposition of ashes.
FUMC observes beginning of Lentby Rachel Dickerson | March 1, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Pastor Ron Hayes of First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista burns palm fronds left over from Palm Sunday to create ashes on Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday). The day marked the beginning of Lent, which Hayes said is a time of looking inward. He said palm fronds signify royalty and were used to welcome Jesus to Jerusalem in the Bible.
