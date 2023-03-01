Food 2 Families holds drive-through food pantry

Flames2Fire Ministries and New Life Christian Church of Bella Vista held the first Food2Families food pantry in a parking lot between Riordan Hall and Papa Mike's on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Jason Maxwell, directional leader of Flames2Fire Ministries, said the food pantry will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Flames2Fire Ministries is providing the food, and New Life Christian Church is providing the volunteers, he said. The two organizations will offer 86 mobile distributions of food this year in Bella Vista, Hiwasse, Bentonville and Decatur, with a goal of distributing $1 million worth of retail food. For more information and for dates and times, go to f2fpantry.com.

Volunteers served those picking up food in a car line by taking food off tables and loading it into the vehicles. A variety of foods were available, including produce, frozen meat, sweets, bread, canned goods, dry goods and cleaning products.

Volunteer Jane Done said, "It's just good to serve our community, helping people out, people who aren't as fortunate as we are."

Volunteer Larry McGraw said he and his wife were both volunteering. "We're here to do a little giving back to the community," he said. "We've been totally blessed, and we want to give back a little bit. It feels good."