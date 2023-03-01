Fairway Notes

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association Preseason

It may still feel like winter, but the Bella Vista golf season is just a few weeks away. Women's preseason golf starts Monday, March 6, sponsored by the Bella Vista 9-Hole Women's Golf Association. All women golfers are welcome.

These are fun events. The association plays 9 holes on Monday mornings during the month of March at the Berksdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. Golfers play their own ball and record/post their own scores. The association welcomes new golfers or those who have been playing for a long time. All skill levels are welcome and it is not necessary to join the group or be a Property Owners Association member to play.

It is a wonderful opportunity to brush up on golfing skills, meet new friends and enjoy being outside. For more information and to sign up, go to the website at bv9wga.com. With questions contact Susan Nuttall, [email protected] or 630-217-8214.