Edwards creates ‘pollinators’ murals at library





Artist Graham Edwards of Bella Vista is creating two murals for the outside of the Bella Vista Public Library with a "pollinators" theme.

A large bee depicted gathering pollen from flowers has been completed on the west side of the library (the side with the garden), and an oversized hummingbird mural should be nearing completion on the front of the library to the left of the entrance.

Edwards said a public request for proposals went out for artists to create art in Bella Vista, and he submitted designs for these murals. In coming up with the ideas, he said, he took into consideration the surroundings at the library, including the open sky, greenery, trees and the natural stone of the library itself. He said he likes geometric designs and straight lines that are featured in many of his murals, so these murals were a change for him with their soft, flowing lines.

"I've painted things like this on canvas, but never on a mural with spray paint," he said. "It was a challenge."

He said he also took into consideration who he wanted the murals to appeal to -- garden enthusiasts, animal enthusiasts, overall nature enthusiasts.

"I was reaching to get something everyone could enjoy," he said.

The mural with the bee is called "Voice of the Garden," and the one featuring the hummingbird is called "Flying Jewel."

His artist statement said, "'Voice of the Garden' and 'Flying Jewel' are two murals that showcase two important workers of The Natural State: a bee and a hummingbird. With the magnitude of attractions to see in Arkansas, it can be easy to forget the smallest among us who make this region so beautiful. The bee is perched upon the Arkansas State Flower, an apple blossom, pollinating the surrounding flowers ensuring their growth for the season. The hummingbird is one of the most unique birds Arkansas is able to accommodate. They, too, are pollinators, ensuring a diverse ecosystem for other animals to live on, though they themselves like to be left alone. However, when a group of hummingbirds are together it is called a 'charm.' Their speed and agility are unlike other birds, flying backward and upside down, making them a spectacle in any garden they inhabit.

"Poet James Russell Lowell once said, 'Books are the bees which carry the quickening pollen from one to another mind.'"

Edwards used spray paints for the murals (with a touch of hand painting for some parts) and prefers spray paints for murals when possible. Sometimes other products must be used on different surfaces, he said. Some of the advantages of spray paints are that they come in a wide range of colors and dry quickly, he said. Before starting the murals he had to repair any cracks in the walls and prime them. He said the murals should last about three years, but due to being out in the elements, they cannot be guaranteed to look their best for longer.

"It's a good amount of work, but I love it," he said. "There's nothing else I'd rather be doing right now."

He added he enjoys the challenges each mural brings, as each one is different.

Edwards moved to Bella Vista from Oklahoma City, Okla., five years ago after getting the opportunity to paint a mural at the Rogers Skate Park, he said. When he first came to northwest Arkansas, he was not very familiar with the area. He liked Bentonville, he said, and then he found Bella Vista.

"I was like, I love this town," he said. " I don't see myself moving from Bella Vista ever."

He said he likes to ride bikes, play golf and swim in the creeks.

"Bella Vista checks all the boxes for me," he said. "I know we don't have a lot of open wall space in our town, but hopefully we can find some more places to put up art."

He has created murals in several cities in northwest Arkansas. To view photos of some of his work, go to grahamedwardsart.com/murals

Edwards said he has always drawn. He started painting in his early 20s, and he created his first mural in Oklahoma City at a school. In 2015-16 he was trying to travel the art festival circuit, he said, thinking he could make money selling his art. Unfortunately, he learned the festivals were expensive to enter and that many times he did not sell much. In 2017 he got the job painting the Rogers Skate Park mural and has been painting murals ever since.

He also had a six-month exhibition at 21c right after moving to the area, he said.

"I know I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," he said.

He said he likes putting a smile on people's faces when they see him painting a mural and they say something like, "I didn't expect this."

"I really love the magic of unexpected art," he said. "People that don't expect art and they see it -- it's a lot like a magic trick. Unexpected color is always welcome, in my opinion."

Edwards is represented by the Art Collective Gallery in downtown Rogers. He added he has been a member of the Bella Vista Tree Board since 2018 and has gained a lot of insight, knowledge and inspiration from the arborists and master naturalists he works with there.

The Bella Vista Arts Council funded the project, issued the RFP and made the selection for the work.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Artist Graham Edwards puts some finishing touches on a mural at the Bella Vista Public Library.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Artist Graham Edwards is pictured with a completed mural at the Bella Vista Public Library. He is working on a second one. The theme is "pollinators."



Submitted photo Artist Graham Edwards painted this mural at the entrance to Shredders Pub in Bella Vista.



Submitted photo Artist Graham Edwards painted this mural near Thai Kitchen in downtown Bentonville.



Submitted photo Artist Graham Edwards painted this mural on Tristan's Trail in Bentonville.



Submitted photo Artist Graham Edwards painted this mural, Earth to Mars basketball court, at the Olive Street park in Rogers.





