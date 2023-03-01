Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia

Bocce Ball

Winners in the tie-off game Feb. 18 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dean Billingsley, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate

Bridge

Winners Feb. 17 were: North-South -- Michael Schomaker and Joe Warren; East-West -- Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Winners Feb. 21 were: North-South -- Fay Frey and Michael Foley; East-West -- Melvin Briley and Barbara Francis.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Thursday Mexican Train

Dominoes

Feb. 23 winners were: first -- Kathy Ayers; second -- Chuck Seeley.

Second Thursday

Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Email scores to [email protected]