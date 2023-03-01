BVPL to host “The Sounds of Spring” in March

The Bella Vista Public Library will usher in spring by offering a series of musical, creative and educational events in March.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 7, recorder player Marc Paine of Bella Vista will offer "The Sounds of Spring." Patrons may sit and listen to the soft, melodic sounds, or enjoy the music while browsing for books.

Despite suffering from asthma, Paine, who is a licensed psychotherapist, began learning and playing both baroque recorder and traverso with the Bella Vista Baroque Consort under Charles Whitford.

In addition to the recorder and traverso, Paine plays the historic marching fife, the Irish flute, the modern Boehm flute, the Native American flute, the Shakuhachi, the Xiao and the Dizi.

His aim is to help people realize they have a much better ear for music than they may think.

"Anyone who really wants to learn to make or enjoy music can do so, no matter their age or ability," he said.

Paine will perform at various times and dates, while giving attendees an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the instruments.

No registration is required for the drop-in events.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 5 p.m.

Throughout the month of March, the Children's Department will offer art-making stations for patrons of all ages. Those creations will be utilized during the Summer Reading Program this summer.

Patrons will be able to create portraits, handprints, flowers and cranes during the library's regular operating hours.

"We are excited to offer these opportunities for the community," said Library Director Suzanne Adams. "We are hopeful that patrons of all ages will find something they enjoy here."

All activities are free. No registration is required and parking and space are limited.

In addition to March's come-and-go events, library staff members will kick off the Adult Speaker Series for 2023 with a special guest presentation at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at the library.

Darlene Tuohy of the Support Group for Caregivers of Alzheimer's and dementia patients will speak about the local support group and resources available.

She will be joined by Betsy Broyles Arnold of the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation, who will speak about Alzheimer's disease and dementia, the warning signs and support in Bella Vista.

Arnold is the granddaughter of Frank and Barbara Broyles and co-author of Coach Broyles Playbook for Alzheimer's Caregivers. She has more than 20 years of experience providing care for Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers.

The event is free. No registration is required. Space and parking are limited.