BV CC waits on rezone; opposes Senate Bill 197

In between starting out by holding off on advancing a much-talked-about ordinance to a third reading, and closing with a resolution opposing a current bill in the Arkansas Legislature that would keep individual cities from regulating short-term rentals, the Bella Vista City Council passed five ordinances and four resolutions in its regular session held Monday night at the District Court Building.

Many were advanced to a third and final reading before being passed by unanimous votes.

The first item was a matter of unfinished business, an ordinance requesting property be rezoned from R-1, Residential Single-Family District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

The property is located near Lancashire and Buckstone Drive and the rezone is being requested by Cooper Communities, Inc.

City staff had requested a third and final reading and vote on the the ordinance, but the motion to go to a third and final reading failed with two councilmen voting "yes" and three "no."

Council member Wendy Hughes was not in attendance.

The Council's final agenda item was a proposed resolution "Expressing the opinion of the Bella Vista City Council regarding the importance of cities and counties having local control over local governmental affairs, opposing Senate Bill 197, and for other purposes."

Senate Bill 197, if passed, would prohibit cities from implementing certain restrictions on the regulation of short-term rentals. The Bella Vista City Council spent the better part of a year working to build regulations for short-term rentals within its city limits.

The resolution opposing SB 197 passed by a 4-1 vote, with Council member Jerry Snow casting the lone "no" vote.

In between the first and last agenda items, the Council approved the following ordinances:

An ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to enact a new Section 2-311 Donations to provide budgeting and appropriation of donated and bequested funds for the budget year in which funding is received

An ordinance amending the Bella Vista Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone property described in Rezoning Petition No. 2022-47148 (County Parcel No. 16-70219-000) from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

An ordinance amending the Bella Vista Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone property described in Rezoning Petition No. 2022-47153 (County Parcel No. 16-17991-000) from R-1, Residential Single-Family District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

An ordinance amending Section 107-378 Permits of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove concurrent submittal requirements for grading and erosion control and building permit applications and replace with a time limit of 180 days, and for other purposes.

An ordinance authorizing an agreement with Bankfunding, LLC, to provide short-term financing under Amendment 78 to the Arkansas Constitution for the acquisition of a Pierce Ascendant Fire Truck, and for other purposes.

While the latter ordinance included an emergency clause, which passed 5-0, the rules were suspended on all of the ordinances so each item could go to a third and final vote. All of the votes for a third and final reading passed by 5-0 counts, as did all the votes for final passage.

The Council also approved the following resolutions (each by 5-0 votes):

A resolution approving the mayor's reappointment of Daniel Ellis to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring March 1, 2027.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Jackson Brown Palculict Architects, Inc., for architectural services related to the renovation of the Bella Vista Fire Department's Central Fire Station.

A resolution approving the mayor's reappointment of Gail Klesen to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a guaranteed maximum price amendment (for project remainder) to the contract with Clinard Construction Management, Inc., for construction management services related to the construction of a fire training facility in the amount of $5,084,751.58.

The City Council's next work session is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. Its next regular session will be held Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m.