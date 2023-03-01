Bison Bikes holds Demo Day

In spite of cool, damp weather, the newest bike shop in Bella Vista held a successful demo day on Sunday. The entire schedule was full two days before the event but the weather might have kept some of those riders home, leaving space for a few people who stopped by when they saw the Pivot trailer full of bikes.

Kendall McCann sells bikes from five manufacturers in his shop, Bison Bikes. Each manufacturer offers all kinds of options ranging from color to style. While he has an inventory of bikes on hand, many people chose to place a special order to get exactly what they want. A Demo Day gives customers a chance to see what kind of features are available and which ones they have to have.

They chose a bike to test and McCann gave them directions to one of the trails within a short distance from his shop. Many of them rode for close to two hours, he said.

Even if a bike is a special order, there are advantages to ordering it through a bike shop, McCann said. For one thing, the bike will be assembled by a professional and if there are any issues, he can help resolve them. Later, he's happy to service the bikes he sells.

Many of the bikes that McCann sells at his shop are pedal assisted electric bikes. Pedal assisted bikes are safer, he explained, because the rider has more control. Also, they are better for exercise purposes. But having the electric motor makes them more fun, he said.

"It equalizes people," he explained, using his wife, Jennifer, as an example. He said she can beat him to the top of most hills on her electric bike and isn't exhausted when she gets there.

"It levels the playing field," she agreed.

"It's all about confidence," David Evans, a local mountain bike rider explained. Some sections of trail may look difficult, but once a person knows they can do, it's "exhilarating." Even riding uphill can be fun.

Grant Spoon didn't ride a mountain bike until he moved to Bella Vista three and a half years ago. He was looking at a new bike that will be his fifth.

"Watching the trails go in has been amazing," he said.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Kendall McCann (left), owner of Bison Bikes, and Caleb Richter of Pivot Cycles pose with a few of the bikes available for test rides during a Demo Day at the bike store on Forest Hills Blvd.

