The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff report | March 1, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

1:39 p.m. Police received a report on Ruthwell Drive that, the morning before, someone had noticed on their video doorbell that a woman wrapped in a blanket punched their door and ran away.

7:40 p.m. Police arrested Heather Nicole Hall, 40, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 279 at Dollar General.

11:09 p.m. Police arrested Martin Quintana, 45, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and out-of-town warrants and Amanda Carter, 42, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, furnishing prohibited articles and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Westford Lane.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

2:20 p.m. Police received a report at the police department that someone received a bill from ATT on a phone that was not theirs.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

1:22 p.m. Police received a report at Wishing Spring Gallery that someone with Village Art Club noticed $10,000 worth of fraudulent charges on the club's accounts.

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:59 a.m. Police arrested Michael James Dickens, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 south of Kingsland.

Friday, Feb. 17

12:25 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone had $300 in small fraudulent purchases charged to their bank account and the bank was not able to freeze the charges before they went through.

Saturday, Feb. 18

6:35 a.m. Police arrested Heidi-Jo Aileen Castillo, 45, in connection with three out-of-town warrants and false evidence of title registration during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Arkansas Highway 340.

9:49 a.m. Police received a report on Glenwood Lane that three painting machines were taken from a property. The reporting person was painting a new house. There was a paint trail from the house to the road.

Sunday, Feb. 19

10:31 a.m. Police received a report on Ludford Circle that someone's driver-side window was broken out by another driver.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT