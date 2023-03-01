Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 13

1:39 p.m. Police received a report on Ruthwell Drive that, the morning before, someone had noticed on their video doorbell that a woman wrapped in a blanket punched their door and ran away.

7:40 p.m. Police arrested Heather Nicole Hall, 40, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 279 at Dollar General.

11:09 p.m. Police arrested Martin Quintana, 45, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and out-of-town warrants and Amanda Carter, 42, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, furnishing prohibited articles and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Westford Lane.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

2:20 p.m. Police received a report at the police department that someone received a bill from ATT on a phone that was not theirs.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

1:22 p.m. Police received a report at Wishing Spring Gallery that someone with Village Art Club noticed $10,000 worth of fraudulent charges on the club's accounts.

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:59 a.m. Police arrested Michael James Dickens, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 south of Kingsland.

Friday, Feb. 17

12:25 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone had $300 in small fraudulent purchases charged to their bank account and the bank was not able to freeze the charges before they went through.

Saturday, Feb. 18

6:35 a.m. Police arrested Heidi-Jo Aileen Castillo, 45, in connection with three out-of-town warrants and false evidence of title registration during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Arkansas Highway 340.

9:49 a.m. Police received a report on Glenwood Lane that three painting machines were taken from a property. The reporting person was painting a new house. There was a paint trail from the house to the road.

Sunday, Feb. 19

10:31 a.m. Police received a report on Ludford Circle that someone's driver-side window was broken out by another driver.