Bella Vista Club News

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is currently in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

The chorus currently practices every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. The group will return to the regular practice schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection March Prayer Connection will be held on Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m. at 1 Kirkintilloch Drive. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 9-10:30 am, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Scarlet Pepin from Sperry, Okla., with the message "Backpack Free Journey." The special feature will be a style show given by Audrey's Resale Boutique. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, March 3. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m., in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

The tentative agenda for the March is:

1) A discussion of your Digital Legacy. What is your digital legacy? What are appropriate steps to take to manage your digital legacy and how to properly pass your legacy on to your heirs. It is recommended that attendees bring their iPhones and/or iPads to this meeting.

2) A discussion of the latest Mac computer operating system: Ventura. What are some of its best features, and how to make the best use of those features.

3) ChatGPT is the latest tech fascination: what is Generative AI? Is it ready for prime time? How it might shape our future.

The club regularly meets on the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. Subjects for the monthly meetings include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, with social time starting at 5:30. Knowledgeable members will be on hand during social time to help with tech issues including logging hours, sending photos and keeping up with scheduled events. The speaker is Suzan Esche with the topic "Maximum Vegetable Production."

The meeting takes place in the Lodge at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville and is open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at ALETA, the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. All radio amateurs and others interested in acquiring an FCC license are invited. The meeting location is at 3424 S Downum Road in Springdale. Exams are administered at the Bella Vista Fire Department at Town Center at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Details are on the club's website -- BellaVistaRadioClub.org -- or from Tom Northfell, 479-530-0967.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society -- Old Timers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Old Timers group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Friday, March 3, on the Sick-A-More and Down Under trails in Bella Vista. This is a six-mile out-and-back hike.

The club will also hike on Thursday, March 9, on the Hedges Homestead Trail near Ponca. This can be either a 4.8 mile out and back or the return hike can be a bushwhack along the Buffalo River, making it a loop back. This bushwhack is a little shorter route, but involves some difficult boulder scrambling and climbing through a couple ravines.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

The Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday and National Read Across America Day by hosting a Games Day on Tuesday, March 7, at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Participants may purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Lunch will be provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy. The party starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per 4-person table. Help the club get books to the children. Contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

The Village Lake Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets next meeting is March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. RSVP online.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. For more information visit villagewriters.org or email [email protected]

Embroiderers Guild of America

The Bella Vista Chapter of the EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in Springdale. The March educational program will feature paper piecing techniques. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in needlework is welcome. For additional information visit bellavistaega.org.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.