Bella Vista citywide garage sale scheduled last weekend in April

BELLA VISTA – The annual Citywide Garage Sale is back again this year and set for the last weekend in April – Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

The city will take care of the advertising. Participants can set up their sale and make some cash or plan to spend the weekend perusing the hundreds of sales offered during the two-day event and grabbing some lunch and dinner at some of Bella Vista's local eateries.

Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before or during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items will be available for purchase, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

This is a rain or shine event.

Follow the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more information on this event and visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.