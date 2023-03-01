Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Lenten Services will be held on Wednesdays March 1-29. A simple soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten services to follow at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The next 2nd Friday's Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse will be held Friday, March 10, at United Lutheran Church. Join them for specialty coffees, teas, appetizers and live entertainment from 6-8 p.m. This month's entertainment is Bella Vista's very own Deb Horn. Deb is a professional musician who has performed with Traveling Show Bands Barefax; Grandaddy; Majic, founding member of The Pixies Three; and lead singer for the girl group The Angels. All are welcome to attend a night of free coffee, good food and entertainment.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

Professor Jeremy Hyman will be the next guest lecturer in the Ernest W. Grilk Bible Lecture Series. His lecture will take place at Highlands Church on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Hyman is a lecturer in philosophy at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. His primary area of research is the 17th century French philosopher, Rene Descartes, specifically the emergence of Cartesian metaphysics as an alternative to the then-prevailing medieval Aristotelian world view.

In addition, Hyman has taught Biblical Hebrew on the college level, and has maintained a weekly Old Testament Bible study group for the last 20 years. The lecture will be titled "How Should We Regard Semitic Sources for the Psalms?" He'll consider two specific Psalms, numbers 29 and 93, in their Babylonian and Canaanite historical context, and discuss what lessons should be learned about our own faith-commitments from their historical antecedents. Participation of attendees will be welcome. This is a free educational event open to everyone in the community.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and genuine Christian fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Lenten Meditation Services begin on Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 pm. The theme of the meditations this year will be "His Final Steps." A Snack Pack get together will be held afterwards. All are invited for the services and then to bring a sack dinner and join in the fun.

Catechism classes are held on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Choir practice resumes on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. as preparations are made for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

GriefShare classes will begin April 4 and continue to June 27. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. They meet in the church library from 1-4 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where those in need in the Bella Vista community are served.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Quilter's meet on March 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Presbyterian Church

of Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Catholic Church

The next Lenton fish fry will be held Friday, March 10, at the church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m. The last will be held Friday, March 31.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.