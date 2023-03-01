Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 13

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat cheese. Large amount of flying insects in kitchen area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Floors and walls in kitchen area have an accumulation of food residue and dirt.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Build-up of grime on inside of ice machine around metal lip at top of machine.

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips are expired. Large spill of soda syrup under drink lines in back storage area. There is an accumulation of grime on handwash sink. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing throughout kitchen/back storage area. Walk-in cooler for drinks is having a cooling issue that is causing a water leak on floor.

Feb. 14

Pho 85 Noodle House

LLC, 1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine had a sanitizing rinse concentration of 25 ppm chlorine. Multiple items in cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees (beef at 51 degrees, chicken at 50 degrees, and butter at 50 degrees).

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Facility lacks internal probe thermometer. Bottoms of coolers and freezers have an accumulation of food residue. Permit expired 11/30/2022.

The Vendor Club

3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Feb. 15

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (pizza sauce at 49 degrees, sausage at 48 degrees, and diced tomatoes at 47 degrees) in cold-hold unit are out of temperature.

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.

Table at The Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (coleslaw at 47 degrees, sauce at 48 degrees) in top cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees. Wiping buckets at 0 ppm quat on cook line.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 16

Community Butcher

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer above 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Little Einstein Montessori

1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation available. Accumulation of food debris present inside microwave.

Mustard Seed Daycare

3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No temperature measuring device for heat dish machine. Permit expired 3/2022.

Feb. 17

Thai Cuisine, LLC

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwash sink blocked by cutting boards. Raw shell eggs stored on counter at 67 degrees. Multiple house-made sauces are not date-marked. Multiple bags of rice were stored on the kitchen floor. Multiple dirty wiping cloths on food prep surfaces. Large bucket labeled "nail acrylic" is being used to store a house sauce.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood and on the vent hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris, residue, and dust. Inside the microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease. Back kitchen area is cluttered with items/litter that are not necessary for the maintenance/operation of the establishment.

Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 14 -- Simple Simon's Pizza, 1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suites 1 & 2, Bentonville

Feb. 15 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville

Feb. 16 -- Desi Bazaar, 2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville; Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Editor note: No inspections took place in Bella Vista establishments this reporting period.