Youth Triathlon a success

Over 80 children between the ages of 5 and 16 had an early start on the morning of Saturday, June 24, participating in a new event that took place at Lake Avalon.

It was the first open water youth triathlon in the region and it started at 7:30 a.m.

The event was organized by TeamE Multi Sport.

The participants were grouped by age, with a shorter course for the youngest racers. Five and 6 year olds swam 25 meters, biked one mile and ran one quarter mile. The oldest group, aged 13 to 16, swam 100 meters, biked three miles and ran one mile.

The winner of the oldest boys group, Brice Allen, 13, finished in 13 minutes, nine seconds. The fastest girl for the same age group was 14-year-old Mia Claypool, who finished in 14 minutes, 53 seconds.

Parents were allowed to help the youngest kids with some running beside their tiny bicyclists.

Tally Whitmire, whose daughter Presley came in first in the girls 5 and 6 year old range, didn't help.

"We're just here to cheer them on," she said.

"Honestly, everything has been perfect," Race Director Erin Edminster said. "It's been so much fun."

She hopes to return to The Beach at Lake Avalon next year so more kids get the chance to participate in an open water swim. If they return to Lake Avalon in 2024, the event may be larger since she knows how much parking is available.

Her organization also runs the Splash, Pedal, Sprint at the Rogers Aquatic Center, which will return on July 8.

Not all the racers were a fan of the open water. Ten-year-old Josie Olson said she likes the pool better.

"You can't see a thing in the lake," she said.

"She worked hard and didn't give up. There are a lot of hills here," her mother added.

Mason Murphy, 6, loved swimming in the lake because he couldn't see the other swimmers. He was the fastest boy in the 5- to 6-year-old group.

Parents enjoyed the shaded areas adjacent to the beach. Beverly Grau, who is moving into Bella Vista soon, said it was nice to have space for her younger child to play while her 6 year old competed.

"This is much more fun than standing around a parking lot," she said.

The awards ceremony took place at 9:45 a.m. so the racers could clear out before The Beach opened to the POA members at 10 a.m.

