Wilson works to make library a welcoming place

Ashdon Wilson, who was recently named children and youth services librarian at the Bella Vista Public Library, said she hopes to make the library a safe space for families.

"I wasn't really a big reader until I was about 12, and I've been in the library ever since," she said. "When I was younger, libraries didn't seem like a cool place, so that's something I focus on, helping people realize libraries are more than just books, they're community centers."

She hopes to ensure everyone has a good experience, regardless of age, she said.

"I really enjoy how rapidly this community is growing. We do have quite a few families that come here. A lot of them are from out of state," she said.

Many times a family's first stop is the library, because it is a place where they can find a "foothold," she said. She tries to create a safe space for them.

She also loves watching the children open up as they get to know her and watching them grow. Some who are in this year's summer reading program have grown a foot since last year, or they have a new baby brother, for example.

"It's fun to be a part of a community like this as well," she said.

She finds joy in working with children.

"I love working with kids because I'm just a big kid," she said. "Children have a different way of experiencing and interacting with the world around them, and I've always found that I'm more comfortable creating space for kids. I don't have any children of my own, but I do have a nephew and I love stepping into the role of 'crazy auntie.'"

Wilson double majored in history and psychology at Lyon College in Batesville and used to dream of being a historian. It wasn't until her spouse and mother suggested she work at a library that she actually considered it.

She had moved to Bella Vista from central Arkansas in the summer of 2019, and she began working at the Pea Ridge Library. In May of 2022 a position opened at the Bella Vista Public Library.

"I was four minutes away, and that seemed like a much better option," she said.

She started as the children's assistant and worked closely with the children's librarian. She also started a few programs of her own including the STEAM program, the story trail, Treat Street and Library Express. She was named children's librarian on June 5.

She is nearing completion of her master's in library science at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. She is specializing in youth services in that program, she said. She will finish the program in December.

Wilson is now focusing on the tween age group (ages 8-12) for programming. She said the library already has plenty of programs for elementary school age children and teens, but could use more for the middle school and junior high school age group. She is working toward implementing a program for them.