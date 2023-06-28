The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Monday, July 3

The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Monday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista police officers will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lake Windsor residents are planning a 4th of July boat parade to take place on Monday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for the parade will be all-American or free-style. An all-American theme offers boat parade participants an open creative slate for decorating their boats. Ideas are endless: think red, white and blue, baseball, a home/favorite state, athletics team (local or national) or favorite U.S. landmark, to name a few.

Residents who don't live on Lake Windsor can watch the parade at the lake's dam area. Parking is available at the Tanyard Creek Trail and/or the nearby driving range.

Registration is free. Participating boat owners must possess a current Bella Vista Property Owners Association boat registration permit and be a POA member. Boats of all crafts are welcome to join the parade. Boats must be registered with the organizing committee.

For additional information and to register, please send an email to [email protected]

Tuesday, July 4

The 4th of July Patriotic Parade will begin at 9 a.m. and will be at the Sugar Creek shopping center. Julie Hull, a coordinator for the parade, said, "In this community, it is absolutely a celebration of patriotism in America. We're just excited to have it again this year."

The Bella Vista Community Band will play from 7-8 p.m. on July 4 at Blowing Springs Park. Attendance is free, and there will be a food truck and ice cream truck. Shari Ogburn, a percussionist and coordinator for the band, said this will be their 39th year. "We've got over 50 members right now," Ogburn said. "A lot of the members are educators, band directors or played in the military bands. The quality of the music is just unbelievable."

The season's remaining Bella Vista Community Band concerts will be held at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m. on July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Sept. 4. They will also play Sunday, Sept.24, at First United Methodist Church.

Thursday, July 6

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet July 6 with a program presented by National Park Ranger Kerry Jones. The program will cover the story of the explosion and sinking of the steamship Sultana on the Mississippi River on April 27, 1865. The Sultana was traveling upriver from Vicksburg overloaded with passengers and freight when a faulty boiler exploded, destroying the vessel and killing almost 1,200 people, including many recently released Union soldiers who had been prisoners at Andersonville, Ga. This event remains the greatest maritime accident in the history of the United States. Kerry's program will explore the reasons behind the tragedy and why, because it was overshadowed by the killing of President Abraham Lincoln, it is only recently getting the attention it deserves.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on July 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Saturday, July 8

Trailside Coffee and Fire Fly Yoga & Reiki have teamed up to present a gentle flow yoga class on the Trailside Coffee patio each Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. The first Patio Yoga will be Saturday, July 8, from 9-10 a.m. at Trailside Coffee. For just $15 participants can be a part of the hour-long yoga class and get a free 12-ounce coffee of their choice. Bike rides will follow. To lock in a spot, stop by the Bella Vista location to sign up on the sign in sheet and pay the $15. Or participants can Venmo payment @ tcc-101 with their name and yoga class as reason for payment.

United Lutheran Church invites all to celebrate Arkansas on Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m. at the Intranational Village Food Festival located at 100 Cooper Road. The evening will start promptly at 5 p.m. with entertainment by the 15 piece band, Joyful Noise. An Arkansas dinner of a chicken and rice dish, grilled squash, spinach and strawberry salad, and peach cobbler will be served at 5:45. Places will be set for 100 individuals and reservations are required. Contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

Friday-Saturday

Sept. 22-23

The Bella Vista Historical Museum plans to have another fundraiser garage sale this fall, on Friday and Saturday, Sept 22-23, in the museum parking lot. Parking spaces will be available for individuals who want to hold a garage sale but not at their home. The rent will be $25 for one space or $45 for two spaces, which will cover both days of the sale. There will be no refund for those who pay for two days but don't come the second day. Refunds will be given for rain only. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shutdown by 4 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Dale Phillips, Co-President of the museum, is coordinating this fundraiser. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Phillips for details at 812-899-2049.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature BBQ and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bikes, Blues and BBQ is held the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival, in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance for this event. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th Annual Flea in the park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.