Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, June 21

Best Ball --Twosome

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Ralph Nimmer and David Bachelder, 29; second, Paul Brainard and Randy Dietz, 30; third, Doug Mills and Jod Ridolfo, 32.5

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Ken Lanshe and Duane Kuske, 27.5; second, Jerry Young and Blind Draw, 29; third, Dale Schofield and Phillip Bode, 30.5

