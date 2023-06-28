Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Savannah Horne, of Springdale, visited the Bella Vista Animal Shelter recently and was introduced to this week's Pet of the Week, a friendly and playful 13-month-old black and white, domestic short-haired kitten, who has not been given a name yet. This Pet of the Week is up to date on her vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. This sweet little kitten's adoption fee is $60. For more information on her, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

