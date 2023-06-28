Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite, coming to Walton Arts Center Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. This brand new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam packed with action and fun for the whole family.

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for all four performances are now on sale to the public and may be purchased at waltonartscenter.org or www.pawpatrollive.com. Tickets start at $29.

A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) Packages are available for $129. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (all ages) in a group must have a VIP ticket. Show dates and times are Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.

For more information visit pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.