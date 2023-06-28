OPINION: One great hour

During the month of June, most mainline Christian churches in the United States will be collecting funds for the One Great Hour of Sharing (OGHS). The Offering began 74 years ago in response to the devastation of World War II. On a Saturday evening, March 26, 1949, a national broadcast titled "One Great Hour" featured a remarkable assembly of national leaders and celebrities. The radio address of the 33rd U.S. President, Harry S. Truman, during the broadcast included these words:

There are thousands of children in foreign lands today who have no memory of their parents, no knowledge of the meaning of the words "home" and "family," and who have forgotten what it means to have enough to eat. There are hopeless thousands who wander among the shattered towns seeking a place to rest, seeking security and a chance to begin their lives new. There are many who pray to God only in secret, fearing persecution if they profess their beliefs openly.

It is hard for us to comprehend grief and distress such as this because we in American are so much more fortunate. Our country has been blessed with material riches. Our homes are secure. We can go to our churches and worship God as we desire. We know that we enjoy these great blessings not because of any special merit on our part, but because of the bounty of God. It is to His Providence that we owe the richness of our country and our heritage of freedom. Since these good things come to us from Him, we know that we must use them for the good of others in accordance with His will.

The broadcast concluded by asking Americans to give generously the next morning in their churches. More than 75,000 churches responded. Today, One Great Hour of Sharing serves people in over 80 countries around the world.

Perhaps it is easiest to illustrate the value of the One Great Hour of Sharing with what has happened in Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, around $5,700,000 has been given in humanitarian aid. Most of this aid was given to meet basic needs such as food, shelter, heating, transport and psychological assistance. Today, there are more generators running in Ukraine than anywhere else in the world. Many of the Ukrainians continue to live between deep grief and deep gratitude.

Here are some things happening in Ukraine you may not know: Despite the fact that around half of the churches' members have left, the churches are full on Sundays. There have been 3,000 baptisms during the last six months of 2022, with 25,000 new people attending churches. The war has created some very difficult times for the Ukrainian people, but it also has brought Christians together. Said one Ukrainian, "Our churches were good before the war, but they are even better now."

Before the war, the Baptist Union in Ukraine was made up of 2,300 churches, but they tended to operate independently. Today, they have learned how to work together on a national level. The Ukrainian people always knew war was terrible, but it was someplace else; today, the war is in Ukraine, and the people are learning how to be compassionate toward one another.

There are many other ways the One Great Hour of Sharing helps people. Many times, it is the first offer of assistance whenever there is a disaster or an emergency. I personally know of church people who have been given an emergency gift of $100 within one day following the devastation caused by a major tornado. Many times, when everything appears lost and the future has lost its allure, it is the loving care of Christian people who stand up and give in order that others may also live.

The biblical text for the One Great Hour of Sharing this year is found in the words of the Apostle Paul in Galatians 6:9. "So let's not allow ourselves to get fatigued doing good. At the right time we will harvest a good crop if we don't give up." I'm sure that text means a lot to the people of Ukraine. I pray daily for that inhumane war to end, and I hope you are also praying.