Obituaries

Kevin Hennings

Kevin Hennings, age 67 of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Arkansas of liver cancer.

He was born July 14, 1955, in Lake Geneva, NY, to Billy Franklin Hennings, an Air Force Sergeant, and Aileen Joy Wozniak Hennings, a homemaker. He grew up in Boone Grove, Indiana on his grandfather's farm along with his younger brother, Billy Franklin Hennings. Always interested in academics and sports, Kevin was an excellent student and excelled in basketball. He and his high school team won the regional basketball championship for his school. Kevin also lettered in track. Boone Grove was such a small town that they did not have a football team. On the farm, Kevin was responsible for collecting the eggs of over 200 chickens every day before school. In the summer, he bailed hay, hoisting 100-pound bales onto a thrasher. The family raised 15 head of black angus cattle and had a large garden which grew vegetables of all kinds including corn, potatoes, radishes, carrots, rhubarb, lettuce and tomatoes. Family reunions on the farm were always eagerly anticipated. Relatives and friends from miles around would gather at the homestead for a grand picnic and plenty of games. Kevin graduated Boone Grove high school with the class of 1973 and graduated college at the University of Indiana in 1977 majoring in marketing. By this time, his parents had moved to Bella Vista, AR. Joining them there, Kevin earned his MBA (Masters of Business Administration) at the University of Arkansas in 1978. Offered 3 job opportunities after graduation, Kevin chose Dallas, Texas and went to work at Sanger Harris department store as a junior buyer. He was then hired by Siboney Communications Corporation as an account executive. It was there that he met the love of his life, Nancy Noyes, when she came in to purchase some video equipment for her cable TV station. Kevin and Nancy were married in a suburb of Dallas on June 28,1986 at the Unitarian Church in Oak Cliff, Texas. In June of 1987, they and big brother Elliot, welcomed son Nicholas William Hennings, making their family complete. Kevin was a big fan of basketball, both playing and watching the Dallas Mavericks along with the Dallas Cowboys football team. A lover of Star Trek, Kevin was an avid fan of science fiction. He was an enthusiastic traveler, exploring many regions of the world with his family. At the end of his life he planned two luxurious cruises to the Bahamas and Alaska as well as a cross country train excursion. He leaves to mourn his passing; wife Nancy Noyes; sons Elliot Turner Blanton and Nicholas William Hennings; Brother-In Law, Todd Noyes; Sister-in Law, Maureen Krupa; Niece-in-Law, Kelly Suriano; Aunt, Darlene Hennings; Cousins, Corene Hennings Crawhorn (Tim), Steve and Sue Hennings, Brian Hennings, Kathy Hennings Lacky, Paula Hennings Sepulveda (David), and brother, Billy F. Hennings.

[In the 38 years they were married, Kevin was a shining example of kindness and steadfast love. We will forever miss him and his wonderful spirit will remain with us always. Kevin Hennings, beloved Husband, Father, and Friend. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home, (479) 636-2412.

PAID OBITUARY