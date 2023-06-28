NWA EDITORIAL | Tragic losses of life to the depths get very different responses

Since April 15, 1912, the name "Titanic" has represented, perhaps more so than any other vessel in the history of human adventure, the pinnacle of heartbreak and tragedy as it lay deep in the dark confines of the North Atlantic.

Its sinking might have happened to any ship. It could have happened on any journey. But the "unsinkable" RMS Titanic is the stuff of movies and fascination because it wasn't just any ship on any journey. It was touted as the grandest, largest and fastest ship of its time on its maiden voyage, with 2,240 souls aboard, including some from high society and celebrities. Only 706 of those aboard would survive. That a massive chunk of ice could dispatch Titanic to the bottom of the ocean seemed absurd, making its demise on its first crossing the stuff of legend.

Titanic's allure is no less diminished in 2023 than it was in 1912. Indeed, the 1985 discovery of its wreckage has captured the imagination of many would-be explorers. One hundred and eleven years after its hull submerged below the surface, a visit to the ship is on a lot of bucket lists.

This week, five more souls were added to the tally of Titanic's manifest of death. In one way -- and the lawsuits will delve into this, we're sure -- the implosion of the submersible they were in tells the same kind of story as the ship it was descending toward: The desire of humans to be part of something no one, or almost no one, has experienced, to be among "the firsts" to witness a monumental event, and to feel the exhilaration of taking great risks for adventure.

This tragedy also says something about what gets our attention. Those paying for the experience each paid $250,000, according to the reports. The mystery of the lost contact captures the imagination. And millions of dollars are spent in pursuit of a search and rescue mission.

But doesn't it also prove convicting that only days earlier, a boat carrying as many as 800 Pakistani migrants sank off the Greek coast, undoubtedly killing hundreds of them? They paid $5,000 or $6,000 each, some relatives said, to smugglers in their pursuit of better living conditions. Somehow, this doesn't capture people's attention much at all, or a similar rescue response. Just another boat of migrants capsizing, right?

People are interested in what they're interested in. And they ignore whatever they choose. Sadly, there's plenty of tragedy to go around.