LETTER: Our best wishes

I'm prompted to comment on Robert A. Box's essay in this paper on June 21. The first point concerns his interest in the United Methodist Church. Since I have held clergy credentials in that church for the last 61 years, I feel qualified to comment. In the last couple of decades five or more large Protestant denominations have experienced division over the issue of homosexuality but have emerged as inclusive churches. The struggles were difficult and members were lost, but the issue is finally settled. The UMC has come late to the game. The majority of us want to have an inclusive church and will remain United Methodists. We send dissenters to their new church homes with our best wishes.

Point two concerns a strange statement Box makes: "Hollywood stepped in and popularized women loving women and men loving men, and then stepped further and blew the lid off of Pandora's Box." It's bizarre to blame Hollywood for a situation that's existed in our species since the beginning of time.

Third, Box cites a commonly held interpretation of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 18-19. It seems more likely to many biblical scholars that God's disapproval of the citizens of those cities was not over homosexuality as much as it was their violence, overall wickedness, and extreme lack of hospitality. They were not good people!

Fourth, the essay ends with the apparent assumption that a solid religious upbringing by parents who "impose corrections" in a timely manner will assure a desired sexual orientation in their children. This assumption has been shown to be incorrect in too many cases to count.

Sandy Wylie

Bella Vista