I was driving up Oldham Drive coming to an extremely tight curve going 30 miles an hour. I met a bike in the middle of the road going 3 miles an hour. Coming the other way was a car speeding going 40 miles an hour with a guard rail to his right, my dilemma was to kill the biker or do a head on collision with an oncoming car.

I would like bikers and car drivers reponses.

Charlie Wagner

Bella Vista