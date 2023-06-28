July at the library

Bella Vista is now in bloom! The outdoor artwork can be seen at various locations through July 10. Volunteers have worked hard to create flowers and designs for the Bella Vista Arts Council's second annual temporary art installation.

The installation was officially celebrated on Sunday, June 11, on National and International Yarn Bombing Day.

Yarn bombing is a form of street art, in which artists cover or decorate public objects with knitted or crocheted yarn.

Viewing locations include:

Bella Vista Public Library along the garden area fence and an indoor installation -- 11 Dickens Place

Bella Vista City Hall chain link fence overlooking U.S. Hwy. 71, along with several areas in front of the building -- 101 Town Center

Bella Vista Historical Museum cabin along the wood fencing -- 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Members of the Arts Council created "Bella Vista in Bloom" to engage more of the creative community and increase public art throughout the city.

Preschool Storytime Expands

Storytimes are held twice on Friday mornings: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Join us for dancing, singing and stories for children ages 0-5. Big Kid Storytime continues at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for children ages 6-8. Space, parking and supplies are limited. Please plan accordingly.

Library Lego Challenge

Lego Challenge is an all-day event for persons of all ages. This month the day-long challenge will be held Wednesday, July 5, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop by the Children's Department and create a special Lego design. The theme for July is Earth.

Opera in the Ozarks

Opera in the Ozarks will present its traveling show, "Cinderella," at the library on Wednesday, July 5, at 1 p.m. This program is presented by Opera in the Ozarks as part of Bella Vista Public Library's Summer Reading Program.

The event is for ages 6 and up. Space and parking are limited, so please plan accordingly.

Wonders of Wildlife: Book & A Beast

Due to this program's popularity, the library is offering the same program at two times. Please choose noon or 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. This event is best for ages 5 and up. Reservations are not required. Parking, supplies and space are limited.

Teen Night

The Teen Advisory Board will host a "Teen Night Jeopardy" on July 7. Teens ages 13-17 meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy games, snacks and more. Please note that the library will be closed during this time for teens' safety.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

Making friends while creating crafts? What a perfect pattern for having some FUN! We're Hooked Crafting Club will meet at 1 p.m. on July 6 and July 13 in the library's Community Room. Bring an art or craft project and come on down. Registration is not required.

Friends of the Library Encore Book Store

The Encore Book Store is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the library. The book store is located right inside the front doors and to the left. This is a great opportunity every day to find your special read for a very reduced price. The July special at the book store is one-half off fiction "Beach Reads."

The Book Was Better Book Club

Each month, a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series will be discussed. Join us on July 13 at 5 p.m. when we discuss The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd and the movie by the same name.

Participants must be 18 and over.

True Crime Club

This club will meet Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Join us as we talk about murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes. We'll meet to discuss The Boys on the Tracks. Participants must be 18 and over.

True Crime Club -- Current Events

This is a new club that will meet Tuesday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. We'll talk about murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes and discuss recent true crime cases and updates. This is an open discussion. No prior knowledge is necessary. Participants must be 18 years of age and over.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in. We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice! Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome. Join Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club as we discuss The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland. After basically being dumped by her fiancé, Georgia's blind date mix-up leads to a fun, adventure filled summer proposal she just can't say no to. We will meet on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room and on Zoom. Participants must be 18 years of age and over. Book selections are intended for an adult audience.

Submitted photo Enjoy a read on the outdoor bench at the library darned in yarn.



Submitted photo Yarn flowers are growing on the fence at the library.

