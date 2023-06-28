Good financial news for POA Board

A positive financial report was a topic at the Property Owners Association Board meeting on Thursday, June 22.

Chief Financial Officer Beth Nagel presented the information beginning with the consolidated income for May, which was $3.3 million, representing a $294,000 increase over May 2022. Consolidated income and expenses reflect both the Water Department and the rest of the POA.

Some of the income came through Golf Operations.

"Golf is having an incredible year," she said.

May was a good month for golf, with a 21% growth over last year. Each course showed numbers that were better than budget, she reported.

Issues finding qualified employees resulted in lower labor rates and lower expenses overall, but, Nagel said, most of the open positions have been recently filled.

Food and Beverage income saw a 29% increase over last year.

The full financial report is available on the POA website at bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials/.

The board heard a thorough report from Recreation Committee member Deborah Lukotch. Members of the committee visit each amenity each month and report issues ranging from a no parking sign that was run over on the Tiree Park boat ramp to ground hogs living in a drain near the Riordan Hall tennis courts.

The Lakes Committee approved a recommendation to lower Lake Windsor in early fall, Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the board. The drawdown will be early to give the city more time to repair erosion damage to culverts near Chelsea Drive. The drawdown is expected to end on March 11, 2024, when the lake will be allowed to refill.

During the open forum a member who lives in the Highlands asked about a missing sign for the Stoneykirk boat ramp.

"Believe it or not, it's a nice direction," she said about the sign which she said resembled a sign in a national park. It was often used as a landmark by residents giving directions to guests.

Judson explained that the old style signs are very expensive and deteriorating rapidly.

"A lot of the old gray signs are decades old and they are falling apart on their own," he said. Because of city requirements, replacing the signs would cost from five to seven thousand for each. There are about 55 signs out there, he said, that were grandfathered in but their replacements will not be. He said he has been working with the city to find a compromise.

Board member Mike Abb said, "I do think it's time for us to put on our creative hats ... a creative solution could be found."

The board approved a capitol project to upgrade the Gear Garden with additional storage for beer kegs and new picnic tables to replace the old concrete benches. The project is estimated to cost $32,000. The Gear Garden in Blowing Springs Park is an outdoor venue that has been very successful.