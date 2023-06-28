Fourth of July not so spectacular for dogs

Celebrating the birth of our nation with colorful, spectacular, over-the-top fireworks displays is an Independence Day tradition for many cities and their residents. For dogs, though, there's nothing fun about the bangs, whistles and pops.

"Dogs should not be out in the yard while people are shooting off fireworks," said Bella Vista Animal Shelter Manager Laurie May.

May, along with Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslianne Pratt, see the 4th of July -- not to mention the days before and after -- as time spent taking in dogs that get scared and run away from home due to the explosions in the sky.

And according to the American Kennel Club, the Fourth of July is the No. 1 one time of year that dogs go missing due to the stress and anxiety caused by fireworks and large crowds.

"I will tell you it doesn't bother cats as much," May said, "but the main thing with dogs is that a lot of them are outside and they're hearing it, then they're running into the house or running away and they're scared. And they're going to stay scared while they're still hearing it. But people should not leave the dogs out in the back yard."

Or take them to where the rocket's red glare is most prominent.

"Don't bring them to the fireworks," Pratt said, referencing the city's fireworks display on July 3.

May said dog owners have indoor options for trying to calm their dog's nerves while fireworks are going off outside.

"Play music or turn on your TV," she said, "and give them a place to hide with a bunch of blankets. They should also close their blinds and curtains."

Pratt said it's a good idea to give the dog "a toy with something frozen in it to keep them occupied" and their mind off the pops and bangs.

Another suggestion is to take the dog on a long walk in the morning, or one in the evening before it gets dark, or both.

"Get them out and get them a lot of exercise," May said. "That way they're kind of worn out and not as frantic."

Pratt said dogs have been known to get scared and run off even when on a walk with their owner which, she said, is why it's important that any dog owner have their dog's home address on its collar, not to mention making sure the pet has been microchipped.

"People can be out walking their dog and a firecracker goes off and the dog takes off," said Pratt. "If an animal has a tag on its collar and they get loose we can get them back home quicker."

All of these things can improve the chances of dogs not getting as scared or running off.

"Every local shelter, not just us, is full," May said, "and the 4th of July and 5th of July are one of the biggest times for animals to come in. And no one has space right now."

Erin Askeland, who is an animal health and behavior expert with Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, shared the following tips offered by her organization to keep dogs safe and calm during the 4th of July holiday:

Put your pet in the quietest room in the house, avoiding crowded events, unfamiliar locations or noisy fireworks displays that may cause them to panic.

Use calming music, white noise machines, fans or even a doggy TV to help block out the sounds outside.

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and ID tags at all times, and that their microchip is registered with all current information.

Exercise your dog early in the morning before the crowds and noise begin.

Try indoor activities before the shows begin, such as an indoor obstacle course, hide and seek game or a short training session.

Give your pup something to do during the firework shows, such as a long-lasting chew, special treat or interactive toy. If possible, give it to your pup 5-10 minutes before and not as the fireworks begin.

She even advised dog owners to talk to their vet in advance about providing calming aids to their dog, such as compression shirts, CBD treatments, medications, pheromone diffusers and collars that could ease some of the stress of the noisy evening.

Bella Vista

Fireworks Display

The annual fireworks display put on by the city of Bella Vista and co-hosted by Discover Bella Vista, is scheduled to begin just after dark on Monday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

This is a free event. The Bella Vista Police Department will be on hand to help direct parking starting at 5:30 p.m. According to the city's website, those coming to the show and those living in the area "should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel.

And remember, parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

City Rules for

Fireworks

According to the Bella Vista Police Department, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m.-midnight on July 3-5 if there is no active burn ban.

Fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are not allowed.

BVPD urges everyone to use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks and to be courteous and respectful to their neighbors. Also, don't forget to pick up all trash afterward.

Fourth of July

Parade

Bella Vista's 4th of July Patriotic Parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will once again be held at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. Julie Hull is one of the coordinators for the parade. When asked about the parade, she told The Weekly Vista, "In this community, it is absolutely a celebration of patriotism in America. We're just excited to have it again this year."

Bella Vista

Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Band will close out the 4th of July festivities with a free concert from 7-8 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park. Attendance is free, and there will be a food truck and ice cream truck. Shari Ogburn is a percussionist who also serves as the coordinator for the band, which is in its 39th year.

"We've got over 50 members right now," Ogburn said. "A lot of the members are educators, band directors or played in the military bands. The quality of the music is just unbelievable."