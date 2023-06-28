Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.