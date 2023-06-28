The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

St. Bernard's Charity Bingo

by Staff Reports | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo St. Bernards Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

Submitted photo St. Bernard's Charity Bingo donated $500 to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers at its monthly bingo event on Thursday, June 15. Debbie Rambo (left), of Samaritan Community Center, receives the check from St. Bernard's Clarice Wellinghoff. Charity Bingo is played on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church's parish hall. A snack bar with food, snacks and beverages is available and all are welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Youth Triathlon a success
by By Lynn Atkins Special to the Weekly Vista
A little yarn, a lot of creativity equals new Bella Vista public art
by Becca Martin-Brown
July at the library
by By Sally Carroll Special to The Weekly Vista
Fourth of July not so spectacular for dogs
by Bennett Horne [email protected]
Wilson works to make library a welcoming place
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT