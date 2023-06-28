Construction progressing

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Construction is progressing at the site where the Bella Vista Fire Department's new training tower will be located. The tower, which will arrive in July, will be located on the foundation that being's formed behind the white truck (at left). The building will feature bays for fire engines and an area for office space.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Construction is progressing at the site where the Bella Vista Fire Department's new training tower will be located. The tower, which will arrive in July, will be located on the foundation that being's formed behind the white truck (at left). The building will feature bays for fire engines and an area for office space.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Construction is progressing at the site where the Bella Vista Fire Department's new training tower will be located. The tower, which will arrive in July, will be located on the foundation that being's formed behind the white truck (at left). The building will feature bays for fire engines and an area for office space.