University of Mississippi

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Gwendelyn Gardner, of Bella Vista, who majored in International Studies and Spanish, is one of those students.

University of Alabama

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista was named to the President's List.

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

Local students recently graduated this spring from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. These students joined more than 900 undergraduate students who earned bachelor's degrees in Fulbright College and who were celebrated on Friday, May 12, at commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.

Michelle Clark of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in German.

Amy Whiteside of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. Whiteside also graduated with College Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program, which is an interdisciplinary program designed for students with highest academic and artistic ambition and requires students complete one third of their undergraduate curriculum in honors courses, including an honors colloquia and undergraduate research.

Abriana Ciabattari of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Caden Hall of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Hall also graduated with Departmental Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program, which requires students complete a minimum of 12 hours of honors coursework in their undergraduate career and complete undergraduate research.

Grace Clark of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Bachelor of Music in Music.

Kate Hodgson of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art History. Hodgson also graduated with Departmental Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program, which requires students complete a minimum of 12 hours of honors coursework in their undergraduate career and complete undergraduate research.

Abigail Stolt of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Abigail Wike of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.