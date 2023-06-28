Cards & Games

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners June 19 in Mexican Train were: Mabel Ashline, first; Sheri Bone, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners June 20 were: Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, first; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, second; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, third; Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 15 were: North-South, Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson.

Winners on June 20: North-South, Deborah Dawes and Ernie Grant; East-West, Robert Gromatka and Valerie Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.