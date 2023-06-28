The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cards & Games

by Staff Reports | June 28, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners June 19 in Mexican Train were: Mabel Ashline, first; Sheri Bone, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners June 20 were: Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, first; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, second; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, third; Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 15 were: North-South, Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson.

Winners on June 20: North-South, Deborah Dawes and Ernie Grant; East-West, Robert Gromatka and Valerie Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.

Print Headline: Cards & Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Youth Triathlon a success
by By Lynn Atkins Special to the Weekly Vista
A little yarn, a lot of creativity equals new Bella Vista public art
by Becca Martin-Brown
July at the library
by By Sally Carroll Special to The Weekly Vista
Fourth of July not so spectacular for dogs
by Bennett Horne [email protected]
Wilson works to make library a welcoming place
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT