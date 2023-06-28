Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, June 5

12:05 p.m. Police received a report on Bingley Lane of a dog barking constantly. Police spoke to the dog's owner and told them there were multiple calls that day of the dog barking.

Tuesday, June 6

2:03 a.m. Police arrested Miguel Torres, 45, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and Kerry Ann Mart, 31, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Kingsland and Trafalgar.

Wednesday, June 7

3:01 p.m. Police received a report at Dairy Queen on Riordan Road of a dog locked inside a vehicle. The dog had been locked inside for about 15 minutes, the report said. Police spoke with the owner and counseled them about leaving a dog in a car.

Thursday, June 8

11:05 a.m. Police received a report on Britten Circle regarding four dogs that were kept on the back patio and that bark nonstop. Neighbors said they complained to the owner and nothing was done, and the homeowner was rude and aggressive, the report said.

Friday, June 9

4:53 p.m. Police received a report on Orkney Drive that someone broke into a new construction and stole all the screens on the windows and left footprints all over the house.

Saturday, June 10

12:02 p.m. Police received a report on Forest Hills Boulevard of a theft of a silver bar worth about $1,100.

Sunday, June 11

8:24 a.m. Police arrested Edith Lorene Bear, 61, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Tanyard and Arkansas Highway 340.

Monday, June 12

1:16 p.m. Police arrested Preston Wayne Ward, 43, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Kingsland and U.S. Highway 71 Northbound.

10:02 p.m. Police arrested Richard Vaughn Walker, 37, in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia following a suspicious person call on Arkansas Highway 279 south of Robin Road.

Tuesday, June 13

12:57 a.m. Police arrested David Gary Freeman, 52, in connection with DWI-drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 southbound and Cliffside.

Wednesday, June 14

10:20 p.m. Police received a report on Carrick Drive that someone heard a loud noise downstairs in their home. Police responded and found an open door in the back of the home and cleared the back of the home. Everything was OK.

Thursday, June 15

1:27 a.m. Police received a report on Curry Lane that someone was hearing noise around their home and at the back door and wanted to have an officer check it out because they had a bad ankle and couldn't get up to check it. Police responded and everything was secure.

Friday, June 16

9:31 a.m. Police received a report on Estes Drive of theft and damaged property at the docks.

Saturday, June 17

9:59 p.m. Police received a report of shots heard at Don and Kingsland.

Sunday, June 18

7:26 a.m. Police received a report on Mariana Drive regarding small trees and bushes blocking one lane and part of another. The street department was notified.