Bella Vista Club News

Benton County

Master Gardeners

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be on Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. Meetings, held at the Church of Christ Lodge at 816 North 8th Street in Bentonville, are open to the public.

The speaker will be Jennifer Ogle of the University of Arkansas speaking on Arkansas shrubs, woody plants and vines.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Wood Carvers Club

The Bella Vista Wood Carvers Club meets every Thursday at the Assembly of God Church on Forest HIlls Blvd. in Bella Vista (Highway 279 next to Casey's) from 1-3 p.m.

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. Club members support the Bella Vista community by volunteering at various events such as Art Shows and Craft Fairs and to teach soap carving to the younger generation. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected.

If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings. For more information contact Club President Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected]

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus is busy practicing for its Fall Concert: Music, Music, Music on Sunday, Aug. 27. If you enjoy singing, new members are always welcome. For more information go to the website BellaVistaMensChorus.org.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has rehearsals on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years.

Bella Vista Christian

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, July 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Dorea Potter from Bartlesville, Okla. Her message is titled "Life's Lessons from the Golf Course." The special feature will be "From Fashion to Functionality" by Abigail Freeman. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by Friday, July 7, at noon. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The July Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at 106 NW 7th Street in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Great Issues Discussion Group

Every two or three weeks, the Great Issues discussion group of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among three ways of approaching the issue: philosophy, theology/religion, and political philosophy. For example, books read include: "Civilization: The West and the Rest" by Niall Ferguson"; Rescuing Socrates: How The Great Books Changed My Life" by Roosevelt Montas; "Faithful to Science: The Role of Science in Religion" by Andrew Steane.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

