Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

June 12

Casey's

2801 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Several frozen food items and packaging on floor of prep area walk-in freezer. Lots of packaging on floor of walk-in cooler with dairy and soft drinks.

Rush Bowl

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: One live roach and four dead roaches observed in preparation areas. Handsink near warewashing sink has a leak at a connection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies throughout kitchen area.

Core violations: In-use knives stored in between prep table and cold-hold unit.

June 13

Blake Street House

301 N.E. Blake St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Wiping cloth bucket stored on floor.

Wright's Barbecue

208 N.E. Third St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine residual. Green beans (112 degrees) and beans (130 degrees) in hot-hold cabinet were below 135 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager information. Red bucket labeled as sanitizer was at 0 ppm quat. Liquid had a cleaner chemical smell.

June 14

Island Vibes, LLC

801 S.E. Eighth St.. Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen steak and shrimp being thawed in empty prep sink. Permit expired.

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico, LLC

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Priority violations: Black beans in walk-in cooler dated 6/13 at 57 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Knife present in handsink nearest dish pit.

Core violations: Kitchen handsink lacking signage. Insect present in prep area near cheese dip hot-well. Kitchen employees wearing wrist jewelry. Employees lacking proper hair restraints. No test strips available.

June 15

JJ's Grill

12 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Employee used bare hand contact on lettuce. Lightly fried potato fries cooling from June 14, 2023 at 54 degrees in stacked tubs. Ranch dress at 49 degrees in pan on ice.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Hub Bike Lounge

410 S.W. A St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket was over 400 ppm quat.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fly strip hanging over utensils. Wood underneath drink machine and soft-serve machine is not smooth and easy to clean.

The Pedaler's Pub, LLC

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dust build-up on pizza oven and bike hanging from ceiling.

Vivace Mediterranean Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna.

Core violations: There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations.

June 16

Crisp & Green

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, Bentonville

Priority violations: Dressing (Green Goddess dressing at 50 degrees) in online order cooler was above 41 degrees. Curtain to cooler is currently broken.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Kirpa Indian Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: Residual from dish machine is 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 12 -- Pizza Hut, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

June 13 -- Bike Rack Brewing Co., LLC, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, Bentonville; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

June 14 -- McDonald's, 3805 U.S. Highway 71, Bentonville