Amendment to sewer ordinance passes

The Bella Vista City Council passed an amendment to a section of the city's Code of Ordinances regarding sewer connections during its June regular session held Monday night at the District Court.

In an effort to facilitate a move from septic systems to sewer service, the Council voted 6-0 to amend Section 28-1 Sewer Connections Required of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to require a sanitary sewer connection when service becomes available in front of, or on the side or rear of, a house or adjoining lot.

With passage of the amendment, the new ordinance reads:

"Owners of real estate located within the city are hereby required to discontinue the use of septic tanks and lateral lines on their property when sanitary sewer service becomes available on the street in front of the house, or on the side or rear of the house, and are hereby required to connect to said sanitary sewer system for the provision of sewer service on said property. The property owner shall be responsible for connecting their sewage line to the service line provided at the tap-in point on their lot or on the adjoining lot."

There was no change to Section 28-2 which determines at what point that change has to be made. The amendment passed Monday night does not mean current homeowners using a septic system must convert immediately to a sewer system but, rather, when and if the property is sold and a sewer line is available "on the street in front of the house, or on the side or rear of the house."

Bella Vista resident Kent Estes, speaking in the citizen input portion of Monday night's meeting, said he was "very much against" the amendment when he came to the meeting, but later determined it was a matter of unclear communication that had him feeling that way. He told the Council he had a functioning septic system with a sewer line running "right down next to the street," approximately 10 paces from his front yard.

"If I stay in the house until I kick the bucket, I believe is the term, will I be required to hook up to the existing sewer system?" he asked the Council.

Since Council members normally don't answer questions during that portion of the meeting, City Attorney Jason Kelley interjected that the switch from a septic system to available sewer line "only applies on a sale. None of that has changed. The only thing that's changed is what's in the ordinance before us. The time requirement that's been in place has not changed."

According to the city's Code of Ordinances, switching from a septic system to a sewer line "applies only upon the sale or transfer of ownership of the property and must be completed within 90 days after the sale or transfer. The connection to the sewer service must be completed at the owner's expense (either the buyer, seller or a combination of both)."

In other action the Council approved:

An ordinance amending Section 109-42 Variances of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to permit "administrative review and approval of the increase in size of permanent signs up to 10%."

An ordinance amending Section 109-185 Docks, Boathouses, and Dockside Recreational Improvements of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove the city-imposed restriction on the number of docks, boathouses or dockside recreational improvements allowed per parcel, and for other purposes.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a three-year lease contract with Stronghold Data, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $32,540.61 for the lease of Dell Computers and associated equipment.

A resolution approving a code enforcement officer policy for the Bella Vista Police Department.

A resolution approving an organizational chart for inclusion in policy for the Bella Vista Police Department.

All items were approved by 6-0 votes.