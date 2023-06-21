Year-end report includes numbers, statistics

(Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series on the Bella Vista Police Department's 2022 year-end report.)

The Bella Vista Police Department's 2022 year-end report, which was recently released, shares several numbers and statistics regarding the department's activities over the year.

The report says the department took a total of 24,218 calls for service in 2022 and officers drove a total of 763,029 patrol miles.

The administrative division reported taking 121 civilian fingerprints, sending 348 dash camera videos to the county prosecutor and 383 dash camera videos to the city prosecutor, entering 334 warrants into ACIC, conducting 26 employee background checks, entering 24,218 dispatch calls, answering 4,420 911 calls and answering a total of 44,832 dispatch calls.

The patrol division reported 10,394 calls for service, 2,068 case reports, 4,287 traffic stops, 736 citations, 569 911 misdials, 271 agency assists, 1,041 animal complaints, 96 DWIs, 13 DWI drugs, 332 accidents, 48 hit-and-run accidents, 274 residential alarms, 168 commercial alarms, 325 disturbances, 118 fraud reports, 194 juvenile calls, 96 Operation Good Morning calls, 262 warrant service calls and 483 welfare checks. There were 2,146 extra patrol calls, 514 business checks, 59 church checks, 1,550 park checks and three special checks.

The training program reported a record number of training hours in 2022, with sworn personnel receiving 11,259.75 hours of training and dispatch and other civilian employees receiving 400 training hours.

Animal control reported a total of 1,056 animal complaints called into the police department, of which Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt handled 489. The other 567 complaints were after hours or while Pratt was out of the office for training or vacation, the report said. Pratt also responds to a range of calls to assist with animals on the scene. She responded to one agency assist, two terroristic threats, five welfare checks, 18 follow-ups, one accident, one death, four traffic stops, five citizen assists, one civil matter, one 911 open line, one harassment, two consensual contacts and three fire department assists.

The criminal investigations division reported completing more than 913 hours of training, 202 cases assigned, 320 cases closed, 20 arrest warrants issued, 32 search warrants executed, 63 hotlines received from the Child Abuse Hotline, 110 interviews conducted at the Child Advocacy Center, more than 709 other interviews conducted (suspects, victims, witnesses, other), 20 arrests made, 208 other agency assists conducted, 36 consents to search executed and approximately 100 electronic devices seized and searched.

The department reported in drug enforcement that 11.28 pounds of marijuana were seized, with a street value of $62,480; 364 doses of prescription pills with a street value of $9,100; 335 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $6,277; 98.68 grams of kratom with an unknown street value and 1.77 grams of heroin with an unknown street value. Also noted were 5.15 grams of opium, 830.48 grams of mushrooms and 188.45 grams of crushed hydrocodone pills.

Also, $1,306 in U.S. currency was seized during crime-related calls, along with 50 firearms, two marijuana grows and five vehicles.