UAMS’ Fatherhood FIRE program

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fatherhood FIRE (Family-focused, Interconnected, Resilient and Essential), a free program for dads, moms and partners that provides education, resources and support through community services in northwest Arkansas, is now enrolling participants in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

The program is administered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Community Health & Research and is funded by the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families. Trained community health workers work with clients to provide one-on-one case management, connections to community resources, healthy relationship training for couples, parenting education and more.

"This program is a great way for parents to connect with themselves to understand their own upbringing so they can be the parents their children need," said Peter Cooper, a program education manager in the Office of Community Health & Research. "We have graduated 223 from the program, and that number continues to grow almost every week."

Participants in Fatherhood FIRE are required to complete 24 hours of education -- available in English, Spanish and Marshallese -- that focuses on how to strengthen relationships with their children, partners and families. Participants learn skills related to showing and handling emotions, physical health, child development and more.

To learn more about Fatherhood FIRE and other UAMS family programs, visit nwa.uams.edh/chr.

