The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 21, 2023

Gloria Clarke

Gloria Clarke, 85, of Bella Vista died peacefully on June 8, 2023.

She married John Clarke in 1956 and they enjoyed 62 years together. They had four children: Catherine, Elizabeth, Teresa and Joseph. She lived an adventures life, living all over the world until they retired and settled in Bella Vista. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing all over the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and her oldest daughter, Catherine.

She is survived by her brother, Alan Austin; her three children and spouses, Elizabeth and Troy Caudle, Teresa Clarke and Barry Luckie, Joseph and Lisa Clarke; and seven grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in a private family service on June 24, 2023, at the Bella Vista Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ron Garner

Ron Garner died June 14, 2023.

He was born to Herbert and Brada Garner on March 5, 1939. He was a 1957 graduate of Hot Springs High School and 1961 Graduate of University of Arkansas as a recipient of a basketball scholarship. He played four years on the Arkansas Razorback's team. He received a Master of Education at Memphis State University; and he began his career as a basketball coach at Wynn, Camden, and West Memphis, Ark. He followed that with administration in the Hot Springs School System, retiring after 21 years as Dean of Student Affairs at National Park College. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hot Springs, Ark.

He was predeceased by his parents; one daughter, Gaye; and grandson, Graham Gardner.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nell Bonds Garner; two daughters, Jan Lawson (Gary), Jill Gardner (Bill) both of Bella Vista; one grandson; and two brothers, Delvis and Delbert Garner both of Hot Springs.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com

Evelyn Elsie MacLean

Evelyn Elsie MacLean, 101, died June 11, 2023, at her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born June 7, 1922, in Chicago Ill., to William and Elsie Zitzler. She married Charles D. MacLean in 1945 in Austin, Texas. After living in many places, they retired to Bella Vista in 1977. She volunteered her time at hospitals; was a Girl Scout leader; was active in Community Church for many years; was President of the Five Hole Golf Association; and was active in getting things established for The Plaza (her home). She enjoyed playing games and cards with her children and grandchildren, gardening, playing golf, bridge, canasta and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Mac" MacLean; daughter, Karen Young; brother, Robert Zitzler; parents; two half-sisters; one half-brother; son-in-law, Ron Thompson; and her very good friend, Norm Porath.

She is survived by her son, Chuck MacLean (Sherri) of Bella Vista; daughter, Donna Thompson of Aspen, Colo.; son-in-law, George Young of Boerne, Texas; and four grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the columbarium at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Kenneth George Robley, Jr.

Kenneth George Robley, Jr. died peacefully at home in Bella Vista, Ark., on June 15, 2023.

He was born to Ken and Dorothy Robley on Aug. 23, 1944, in Mineola, N.Y. He served in the Marine Corps from 1962-1966 followed by a career in law enforcement in various jurisdictions in the Kansas City Metropolitan area and retired from law enforcement as Chief of Police in Gardner, Kan. He later served as a volunteer Bike Patrol officer for Johnson County Park Police. He also had a career in commercial property management. On retirement to Bella Vista, he enjoyed fishing, fly tying, woodcarving, and a lively game of pool at Branchwood Rec Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bruce; and his son, Keith.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan and her son, John David; his daughter, Deanna (Terrence); and one grandson.

A celebration of life event will be scheduled in the future in Lenexa, Kan.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

