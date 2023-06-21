The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Saturday, June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. The triatholon will include a swim, bike ride and run with awards handed out by 10 a.m. so that the lake will be cleared out by that time.

Monday, July 3

The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Monday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lake Windsor residents are planning a 4th of July boat parade to take place on Monday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for the parade will be all-American or free-style. An all-American theme offers boat parade participants an open creative slate for decorating their boats. Ideas are endless: think red, white and blue, baseball, a home/favorite state, athletics team (local or national) or favorite U.S. landmark, to name a few.

Residents who don't live on Lake Windsor can watch the parade at the lake's dam area. Parking is available at the Tanyard Creek Trail and/or the nearby driving range.

Registration is free. Participating boat owners must possess a current Bella Vista Property Owners Association boat registration permit and be a POA member. Boats of all crafts are welcome to join the parade. Boats must be registered with the organizing committee.

For additional information and to register, please send an email to [email protected]

Tuesday, July 4

The 4th of July Patriotic Parade will begin at 9 a.m. and will be at the Sugar Creek shopping center. Julie Hull, a coordinator for the parade, said, "In this community, it is absolutely a celebration of patriotism in America. We're just excited to have it again this year."

The Bella Vista Community Band will play from 7-8 p.m. on July 4 at Blowing Springs Park. Attendance is free, and there will be a food truck and ice cream truck. Shari Ogburn, a percussionist and coordinator for the band, said this will be their 39th year. "We've got over 50 members right now," Ogburn said. "A lot of the members are educators, band directors or played in the military bands. The quality of the music is just unbelievable."

The season's remaining Bella Vista Community Band concerts will be held at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m. on July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Sept. 4. They will also play Sunday, Sept.24, at First United Methodist Church.

Thursday, July 6

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet July 6 with a program presented by National Park Ranger Kerry Jones. The program will cover the story of the explosion and sinking of the steamship Sultana on the Mississippi River on April 27, 1865. The Sultana was traveling upriver from Vicksburg overloaded with passengers and freight when a faulty boiler exploded, destroying the vessel and killing almost 1,200 people, including many recently released Union soldiers who had been prisoners at Andersonville, Ga. This event remains the greatest maritime accident in the history of the United States. Kerry's program will explore the reasons behind the tragedy and why, because it was overshadowed by the killing of President Abraham Lincoln, it is only recently getting the attention it deserves.

Jones is a seventh generation Arkansan, of Scot-Irish origins. He earned his undergraduate degrees in history (BA) and political science (BA) from Wichita State University. He also earned a masters degree in history (MA). He has taught history at the college level for 13 years. He has worked for the National Park Service for 16 years and is currently a park ranger/interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park. He has published numerous articles for several publications on many different aspects of history.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on July 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Saturday, July 8

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, July 8, with Arkansas catfish offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature BBQ and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bikes, Blues and BBQ is held the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival, in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th Annual Flea in the park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.